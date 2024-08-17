Putin invites Pezeshkian to attend BRICS summit in Russia

Iran's Ambassador to Moscow announced that there are chances that Iran and Russia would sign a comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia in October.

According to Jalali, the Russian President, invited Iran President Masoud Pezeshkain to attend the BRICS summit during his phone call to congratulate Pezeshkian's presidency.

The most important BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22nd to 24th.

Jalali pointed out that Iran's membership in the BRICS group is one of the successes of the diplomatic apparatus, saying that Russia has defined many events in the framework of this group in 2024.

Jalali stated that the comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and the Russian Federation will probably be signed by the presidents of Iran and the Russian Federation in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, depending on the completion of the protocol processes.

He reminded that this agreement must be approved by the parliaments of the two countries to go through the legal process.

