Jordan slams Israeli bombing of Gaza City school

In the statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry added that in “the absence of a decisive international stance to restrain Israeli aggression and compel it to respect international law and stop its aggression against Gaza, and the results of this are unprecedented killings, deaths and human catastrophe”.

The Jordanian ministry said the attack, which took place days after mediators called on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations on August 15, is an indication of the Israeli cabinet's attempt to block these efforts and postpone them, according to Al Jazeera.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed following Israeli airstrikes on a school sheltering displaced people in the east of the Gaza Strip.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said over 100 citizens were killed and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli forces bombed the al-Tabi’in school in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Citing local sources, the agency said the Israeli warplanes bombed the school while citizens were performing the dawn prayer.

“The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, the matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties,” the government media office in Gaza said in a statement.

