Iran sympathizes with families of flood victims in Bangladesh

Following the massive flood in Bangladesh that caused damages in that south Asian country, Nasser Kan'ani expressed his sympathy to the government and the nation of Bangladesh and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Iranian diplomat announced that the government and people of Iran stand with the government and people of Bangladesh in this unfortunate situation.

At least 20 people have died and more than 5.2 million have been affected in Bangladesh by floods caused by relentless monsoon rains and overflowing rivers, officials said on Sunday.

The floodwaters have left many people isolated and in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine, and dry clothes, particularly in remote areas where blocked roads have hampered rescue and relief efforts.

