Aug 7, 2024, 9:19 AM

Nobel laureate to head Bangladesh interim gov’t

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will serve as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, local media reported early Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin with chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to finalize the outline of the interim government on Tuesday night, Bangladesh's state-run news agency BSS reported.

The head of state gave consent to the proposal of the meeting, the president's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told the news agency.

Shahabuddin said other members of the interim government would be finalized in consultation with other political parties of the country.

According to the report, Shahabuddin said during the meeting that as Bangladesh is passing through a deep crisis and in order to resolve the problem, an interim government must be formed as soon as possible. He urged everyone to work together to resolve the crisis.

Earlier Tuesday, Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament, paving the way for the formation of an interim government following the fall of the government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh is facing uncertainty after the resignation and fleeing of Hasina on Monday.

Marzieh Rahmani

