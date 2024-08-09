Had Muslims supported Gazans they would not have been killed

In a post on his X account, Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “According to media reports, the mayor of Nagasaki in Japan announced that he will not invite Israel's ambassador to Japan to participate in the annual ceremony of the atomic bombing of this city. The ambassadors of the United States, Group of Seven (G-7) and some western countries also announced that they would boycott this ceremony and will not participate in it because of not inviting the ambassador of the Zionist regime.”

If the Islamic governments and Muslim nations, according to their Islamic, humanitarian and legal duty, had supported the oppressed Palestinian nation and the defenseless residents of Gaza practically, Palestinian citizens, children and women would not have been slaughtered by the murderous and child-killing tribe, he emphasized.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been raging for more than ten months, has destroyed large swaths of the besieged territory. Israeli occupation forces have, particularly targeted schools, colleges, universities, and hospitals.

Nearly 40,000 people have been killed, the great majority of them women and children. Thousands more are missing or presumed to be dead under the rubble.

