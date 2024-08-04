MRUD holds first meeting of National Transit Center

As per the 7th National Development Plan of Iran meant to target major economic problems, Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development will hold the first meeting of the "National Transit Center" soon as the responsible body of coordinating transit in Iran.

Based on the Article 57 of the Bill dedicated to the transit management, the Ministry is legally responsible for the integrated management and coordination of transit in Iran which was previously delegated to the Supreme Council of Transport Coordination of Iran.

Thus, Iran's 'National Transit Center' is headed by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development while other member Ministries include the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Plan and Budget Organization.

The first meeting of the 'National Transit Center' will be held in the Ministry of Roads, the website of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

Among the main missions of the transit center are to make Iran's territory a competitive route for transit by decreasing the time and costs of transit and to realize the target of 30 million tons transit by 2029.

Also, the Ministry has to coordinate different institutions and bodies involved in transit including customs, banking, insurance, fuel etc. and review the existing rules and regulations for accelerating transit procedures by eliminating unnecessary permits.

According to the Article 56 of the Bill, the share of rail transport in freight transit would increase by 30 percent and 3200 km rail infrastructures will be constructed by the end of 7th National Development Plan in March 2029.

Furthermore, the share of value added of the sea-based economy to the gross domestic product (GDP) will be tripled.

