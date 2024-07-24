Chabahar port has key role in transit goods to Afghanistan

Qassem Askari-Nasab said on Wednesday that the Chabahar port is one of the important ports in the south of Iran and the northern part of the Oman Sea.

He stressed that due to its strategic access to international open waters, it has a special place in Iran’s trade exchanges with other regional countries.

He pointed out that the Chabahar port, with an annual loading and unloading capacity of more than 8.5 million metric tons, provides Afghanistan with a unique opportunity for the use of its investors and businessmen.

Afghanistan can import wheat through the Chabahar port, and investors can also carry out packaging and processing activities of edible oil, foodstuffs, and industrial oils, the official noted.

He stated that traders and investors of the landlocked country of Afghanistan consider Chabahar port as the best route for exporting and importing all kinds of commodities.

