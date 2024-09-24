World can no longer remain silent on Zionist crimes

Kazem Gharibabadi, in an address to the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in New York on Monday night local time said that the world cannot remain silent in the face of these crimes, referring to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and the expansion of deadly aggression to the occupied West Bank.

The brutal crimes of the regime are systematic and deliberate, he said, calling them a war crime, a crime against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide against the Palestinians in violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the impunity for the Israeli regime is a threat that can lead to a greater human disaster in the occupied territories.

"Inaction by the international community means the continuation of the massacre of innocent Palestinian civilians," he said, adding that the world cannot remain silent as it is not only expected but is also a moral and human obligation.

He called the occupation and creation of a fake and illegitimate regime in Palestine the root cause of problems and clarified, "Any action that the Palestinians take during the occupation is an inherent right and it is their legitimate right to resist the occupation; a right that has been confirmed many times by the United Nations General Assembly. It is a legal and undeniable right of the Palestinian people”.

Gharibabadi also referred to the recent terrorist act by the Zionist regime in Lebanon, saying, "mass killing of innocent civilians using communication technologies as war tools, once again showed this regime's absolute disregard for human life and international laws."

Elsewhere in his speech, he emphasized the necessity of unity and cooperation among NAM members in confronting unilateralism, saying unilateral coercive measures against different nations have not only weakened the foundations of international economic cooperation, but also hinder the realization of sustainable development in those countries.

AMK/IRN