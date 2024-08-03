Pakistan-Turkey conduct joint naval drill to counter threats

The navies of Pakistan and Türkiye conducted joint naval drills in the north Arabian Sea, an official statement said on Friday.

The two navies carried out coordinated patrols and naval exercises, said the Pakistani Navy in statement, which added the drills were held upon the completion of a "goodwill" visit to Pakistan by Turkish Navy ship TCG Kinaliada.

"The drills comprised of various naval operations including defense against asymmetric threats, visit board search and seizure and air defense exercises aimed to further hone professional skills and enhance interoperability between the two navies," said the statement.

Earlier, during the port call, a delegation from the Turkish Navy, led by Turkish Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem Kocer, met with Pakistan Navy field commanders and officials to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore further avenues for collaboration, the statement added, , Yeni Safak reported.

"Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy historically very warm and brotherly relations, and the visit of Turkish Navy ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between both countries," said the Pakistan Navy.

The visit of Turkish Navy officers and ship will "further enhance the existing ties between the two nations in general and collaboration between the two navies in particular," it added.

MA/PR