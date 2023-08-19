  1. Sports
Aug 19, 2023

Iran female shooter wins ticket to Paris Olympic Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iranian female shooter Shermineh Chehel Amirani has booked a ticket to the 2024 Olympic scheduled to be held in Paris, France.

Iranian shooter ranked fifth in 10m Air Pistol at the 2023 ISSF World Championships underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Amirani capped a superb first international competition with fifth place and a quota spot for Iran.

Iran’s another shooter Hanieh Rostamian was the first woman who won the ticket for the forthcoming Olympic.

Earlier, the Iranian women (Golnoush Sebghatollahi, Hanieh Rostamian, Mina Ghorbani) had won a bronze medal on Thursday in the 10m Air Pistol Team.

The competition has brought 1,200 shooters from around the world in Baku from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1.

