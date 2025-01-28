Senate confirms Scott Bessent as Trump's Treasury secretary

Bessent was confirmed by a vote of 68 to 29, USA Today reported.

The new Treasury head's nomination drew sharp opposition from progressive Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who both accused Bessent of flouting Treasury tax rules in floor speeches delivered in the minutes before the vote.

During his confirmation hearing, Bessent, 62, said extending the big tax cuts Trump pushed during his first administration would be his priority.

Bessent will be in the thick of some of the biggest policy moves Trump is pursuing. The new administration is working with Congress on legislation that extends the Trump tax cuts and includes new cuts, such as Trump’s proposal for no taxes on tipped wages.

SD/