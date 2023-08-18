Iran team finishes second in 2023 ISSF World Shooting C'ships

Iranian sports shooters have put on praiseworthy displays of precision and skills at the 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Shooting Championships in Azerbaijan, and clinched a silver medal at the high-status international tournament, Press TV reported.

The team, comprised of Shermineh Chehel Amirani and Amir Mohammad Nekounam, vied for the top honors at the mixed 10-meter air rifle contests in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku on Friday, and finished in the second place.

Chinese shooters Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao received the gold medal.

Océanne Muller and Romain Aufrere, sports shooter from France, won the bronze medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Iran’s Golnoush Sebghatollahi, Hanieh Rostamian and Mina Ghorbani participated in the women’s 10-meter air pistol competitions, and took home a bronze medal.

Chinese female sports shooters Jiang Ranxin, Li Xue and Qian Wei claimed the top podium, while Hungarian athletes Sára Fábián, Veronika Major and

Miriam Jákó received the silver medal.

The 2023 ISSF World Championships started in Baku on August 17 and runs through August 24.

A total of 67 sets of medals will be awarded across the men's, women's, and mixed shooting events with 1,329 shooters from 101 nations taking part.

The top four finishers in all the individual Olympic events will also earn Paris 2024 quotas for their national Olympic committees.

