European MPs express skepticism regarding Gaza ceasefire

EU lawmakers have been debating the situation.

Zionist influence runs deep in the EU parliament, bolstered by a growing number of far-right politicians, however, many pro-Palestinian lawmakers remain, expressing skepticism about the current ceasefire.

Many EU citizens also believe that Netanyahu does not want peace.

The international community is urging sustained dialog, but many question whether this ceasefire will be a turning point, or given the Israeli regime's appalling record, just another temporary pause.

There are fresh calls for Netanyahu to be arrested in view of his crimes against humanity.

Many EU lawmakers are calling for economic sanctions against Israel which seeks to eradicate the Palestinian people but all in vain.

SD/PressTV