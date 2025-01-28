  1. Politics
Jan 28, 2025, 1:00 PM

European MPs express skepticism regarding Gaza ceasefire

European MPs express skepticism regarding Gaza ceasefire

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – After 15 months of unprecedented death and destruction perpetrated by Israel and its Western allies, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are returning to what's left of their homes in Gaza.

EU lawmakers have been debating the situation.

Zionist influence runs deep in the EU parliament, bolstered by a growing number of far-right politicians, however, many pro-Palestinian lawmakers remain, expressing skepticism about the current ceasefire.

Many EU citizens also believe that Netanyahu does not want peace.

The international community is urging sustained dialog, but many question whether this ceasefire will be a turning point, or given the Israeli regime's appalling record, just another temporary pause.

There are fresh calls for Netanyahu to be arrested in view of his crimes against humanity.

Many EU lawmakers are calling for economic sanctions against Israel which seeks to eradicate the Palestinian people but all in vain.

SD/PressTV

News ID 227544

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News