Iran Army unveils pinpoint laser bomb system

The new achievement of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran was unveiled during a military drill staged by the Army's Ground Force in the west of the country.

In this exercise, for the first time, the Army's Ground Force unveiled a laser bomb system with the capability of precision targeting, pinpointing, and high destruction power.

It has the possibility of being used in all kinds of weather and geographical conditions, according to the commander of the UAV unit of the Army Ground Force.

