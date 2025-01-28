Denmark announces $2 billion plan to boost Arctic security

Denmark will invest 14.6 billion kroner ($2.05 billion / €1.95 billion) in its military presence in the Arctic, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced at a Monday press conference, DW reported.

The announcement follows close on the heels of repeated statements by US President Donald Trump, who has said he would "get Greenland," an autonomous Danish territory.

Global warming has begun to melt Greenland's ice, opening up new shipping lanes and making it more accessible.

Defense Minister Poulsen said the investment is to be the first of several, with a second to follow this spring.

The Arctic and North Atlantic package sealed Monday between the Faroese government and Greenland's Naalakkersuisut, or Cabinet of Greenland, was about enhancing ship, satellite, and drone surveillance capability.

SD/