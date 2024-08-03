Israel launches fresh strikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli regime's fighter jets carried out a fresh attack on the south of Lebanon early on Saturday.

The Zionist regime targeted the village of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon two times, according to the reports suggested by local sources.

There were no immediate reports on the possible damage or casualties.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

