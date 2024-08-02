  1. World
Hezbollah launches fresh attacks against Israeli positions

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – The news sources reported that Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched new attacks on the positions of the occupying regime of Israel.

These sources announced that Hezbollah’s rockets were fired towards Zebedin in the occupied fields of Shabaa.

Al-Mayadeen reporter added that Hezbollah Resistance Movement has attacked the occupied Kafr Shuba heights.

Also, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it set fire center of Al-Dahira and caused casualties and damage to the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah also targeted an Israeli military target in al-Jardah.

At the same time, an Israeli artillery bombarded the areas in southern Lebanon, the report added.

