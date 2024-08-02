Hezbollah launches fresh attacks against Israeli positions

These sources announced that Hezbollah’s rockets were fired towards Zebedin in the occupied fields of Shabaa.
Al-Mayadeen reporter added that Hezbollah Resistance Movement has attacked the occupied Kafr Shuba heights.
Also, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it set fire center of Al-Dahira and caused casualties and damage to the Zionist enemy.
Hezbollah also targeted an Israeli military target in al-Jardah.
At the same time, an Israeli artillery bombarded the areas in southern Lebanon, the report added.
