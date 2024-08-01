Assassinating Haniyeh violation of Iran territorial integrity

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Aaty, Iran’s top diplomat thanked him for his participation in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and stated that martyrdom of tireless Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, as he was an official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is appropriate for all Islamic countries in the region to take serious action to counter the heinous crime committed by the Zionist regime in assassinating Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Bagheri emphasized.

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran has reserved its right to take serious measures against the criminal Zionists.

Iran’s acting foreign minister emphasized the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the level of foreign ministers in order to condemn and confront the criminal actions of the occupying regime of Israel.

Egyptian foreign minister, for his part, said that his country in a statement strongly condemned the Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Aaty backed Iran’s initiative in holding an emergency meeting of the OIC to counter the heinous act of the Zionist regime.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

