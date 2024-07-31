Iran urges for global action after Haniyeh assassination

The ministry said the attack on the political leader of Hamas in Tehran is another manifestation of the aggressive and law-breaking nature of the “criminal mafia ruling the occupied land of Palestine.”

“[Iran] expects countries and international organizations to seriously and effectively hold the Israeli regime accountable and take necessary political, legal, and punitive measures against this rogue regime in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and their legitimate resistance against occupation,” said the Wednesday statement, according tp Press TV.

The statement said the assassination of Haniyeh, one of the “pioneers of the legitimate Palestinian struggle for self-determination, is a gross violation of international law.”

“This terrorist act is not only a gross violation of the principles and rules of international law and the United Nations Charter but also a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.”

The statement said the criminal act is part of the broader campaign of genocide Israel pursues in Gaza and is aimed at increasing insecurity in West Asia.

The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran came less than a day after Israel carried out a separate targeted strike against a senior Hezbollah commander in a suburb of Beirut, risking a major escalation with the Lebanese resistance movement.

The back-to-back attacks leave the Israeli regime open to retaliation from Hamas, Hezbollah and other resistance groups in the region, as well as from Iran, which has vowed a harsh response to the assassination of the leader of an ally on its soil.

MNA