Haniyeh assassination won’t go unpunished: Hamas official

In a press conference held in Tehran, Al-Hayya stressed that Haniyeh assassination is not a security achievement because he was a public figure who does not move secretly, Al Manar TV English website reported.

The Israeli enemy is challenging the whole world and intends to burn the Middle East, according to Al-Hayya who added that the Zionists that Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas will not let his crimes, including the assassination of Haniyeh, go unpunished.

“The Israeli occupation will pay a heavy price for assassinating Haniyeh.”

Al-Hayya called for the Palestinian solidarity in support of the resistance that is the only path in face of the Zionist enemy, confirming the solid relation between Palestine, Iran and the resistance front all the way to Al-Quds liberation.

Al-Hayya underlined that Haniyeh is Hamas top diplomat, but that the Movement’s command sets the path of the negotiations.

Without cutting off the hand which fired the missile at Martyr Haniyeh, the Israeli enemy will go further on its criminal path in other areas, Al-Hayya said.

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has opened a front in support of Gaza. God bless Lebanon and Yemen as well as all who besiege and target the Zionist entity with even a bullet.”

Head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniyeh was martyred in the Iranian capital, Tehran early on Wednesday, both the IRGC and the Palestinian resistance group confirmed.

MNA