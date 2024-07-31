People in Mashhad condemn Haniyeh assassination

MASHHAD, Jul. 31 (MNA) – People in Iran's Mashhad held a rally and strongly condemned the martyrdom of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

Similar rallies were held in other Iranian cities after the martyrdom of Haniyeh during which the people showed their continued support for the Palestinian nation.

Haniyeh was martyred early morning on Wednesday after years of spearheading the fight against the Zionist regime.