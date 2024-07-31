  1. World
Jul 31, 2024, 11:55 AM

Lebanese Health Ministry:

Death toll of Israeli strike at Beirut grows to 3

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Two children, aged 4 and 6, and a woman were killed in the Israeli strike at the outskirts of Beirut, their bodies were discovered during the rescue operation, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

According to TASS, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry the number of injured has increased from 68 to 74, they were provided medical aid in Beirut hospitals; 65 people were released from hospitals, while the rest require surgery. The removal of the debris continues; eyewitnesses believe that the death toll may still increase.

On July 30, Israeli planes fired four missiles at the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, considered a Hezbollah stronghold. A four-story building was destroyed, buildings and parked cars nearby got damaged.

The attack aimed to eliminate Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.

