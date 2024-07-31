Death toll of Israeli strike at Beirut grows to 3

According to TASS, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry the number of injured has increased from 68 to 74, they were provided medical aid in Beirut hospitals; 65 people were released from hospitals, while the rest require surgery. The removal of the debris continues; eyewitnesses believe that the death toll may still increase.

On July 30, Israeli planes fired four missiles at the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, considered a Hezbollah stronghold. A four-story building was destroyed, buildings and parked cars nearby got damaged.

The attack aimed to eliminate Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.

AMK/PR