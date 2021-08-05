Beirut to file complaint against Zionist regime at UNSC

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the United Nations against Israel's recent violations of its territorial integrity, Diab said.

The Israeli enemy, first with artillery and then with fighter jets blatantly violated Lebanese sovereignty, Diab said, according to Al-Mayadeen.

Diab stressed that this new and dangerous aggression is a major threat to the ceasfire on Lebanon's southern border.

The caretaker prime minister called on the United Nations and the Security Council to stop the regime in Tel Aviv from repeatedly violating Lebanese sovereignty.

Lebanese local media said earlier today that Israeli warplanes had carried out two raids in the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12 km (7.5 miles) from the occupied Palestinian border.

The air raids came as news sources reported on Wednesday night that the Israeli regime had launched an artillery attack on the Lebanese border areas.

KI/FNA14000514000325