  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2021, 2:28 PM

Beirut to file complaint against Zionist regime at UNSC

Beirut to file complaint against Zionist regime at UNSC

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon Hassan Diab said that the Israeli regime blatantly violated Lebanese sovereignty and called on the UN Security Council to stop the regime.

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the United Nations against Israel's recent violations of its territorial integrity, Diab said. 

The Israeli enemy, first with artillery and then with fighter jets blatantly violated Lebanese sovereignty, Diab said, according to Al-Mayadeen.

Diab stressed that this new and dangerous aggression is a major threat to the ceasfire on Lebanon's southern border.

The caretaker prime minister called on the United Nations and the Security Council to stop the regime in Tel Aviv from repeatedly violating Lebanese sovereignty.

Lebanese local media said earlier today that Israeli warplanes had carried out two raids in the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12 km (7.5 miles) from the occupied Palestinian border. 

The air raids came as news sources reported on Wednesday night that the Israeli regime had launched an artillery attack on the Lebanese border areas.

KI/FNA14000514000325

News Code 176982
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176982/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News