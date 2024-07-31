  1. World
Widespread reactions to Israeli attack in South Beirut

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs propmted widespread reactions Tuesday evening.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned  the “blatant attack.”

Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib also condemned the attack, announcing that he was planning to lodge a complaint with the United Nations.

Tala Hatoum, member of Amal movement’s political bureau, appealed to the crowds from Haret Hreik “to withdraw from the streets to allow rescue and civil defense teams to carry out their mission.”

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it was establishing contacts to prevent the outbreak of war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Russia, meanwhile, called the strikes on Lebanon a flagrant violation of international law, according to Reuters.

