45 more Palestinians martyred in Gaza over past 24-hr: min.

The ministry issued a statement on the death toll in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the last 24 hours.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed and 77 others were injured in the Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza, the statement added.

With today's figures, the number of martyrs committed by Zionist crimes in Gaza since October 7, 2023 increased to 39,445. As many as 91,073 people have also been injured so far.

This is while there is no news about the fate of tens of thousands of missing Palestinians and their bodies are probably left under the rubble.

