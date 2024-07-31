  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 31, 2024, 2:43 PM

45 more Palestinians martyred in Gaza over past 24-hr: min.

45 more Palestinians martyred in Gaza over past 24-hr: min.

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The Ministry of Health of Gaza announced the martyrdom of 45 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of martyrs to 39,445.

The ministry issued a statement on the death toll in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the last 24 hours.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed and 77 others were injured in the Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza, the statement added.

With today's figures, the number of martyrs committed by Zionist crimes in Gaza since October 7, 2023 increased to 39,445. As many as 91,073 people have also been injured so far. 

This is while there is no news about the fate of tens of thousands of missing Palestinians and their bodies are probably left under the rubble.

MA/6181968

News ID 218742
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News