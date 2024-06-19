Iran has imposed its might on enemies: IRGC chief

The great capacities and capabilities of the Islamic Revolution -shaped under the expert guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei- and the reliance upon the Iranian nation- have allowed the country to dampen down and ruin foreign pressures, Major General Hossein Salami said in an address to a meeting of university professors in Tehran on Wednesday.

He said that Iran has managed to “impose the magnificent might of a nation” on the enemies, who have concentrated hostile strategies on the intimidation of Iran.

The commander also stated that Iran’s power has resulted in the steady process of exports and imports in complete safety, adding that the US has realized that Iran can influence the international economy.

MNA