  1. Politics
Jul 30, 2024, 11:19 AM

Iran's parl. speaker met with Kyrgyzstan dep. minister

Iran's parl. speaker met with Kyrgyzstan dep. minister

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev traveled to Iran for the inauguration ceremony of Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Bakyt Torobayev is visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

SD/5100497

News ID 218623

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News