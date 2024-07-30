  1. Politics
Iran's parl. speaker holds meeting with Tajik president

Iran's parl. speaker holds meeting with Tajik president

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Speaker of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

The Tajik president is visiting Iran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

