Iran, Gambia to restore diplomatic ties after 14 years

In an official statement issued on Monday, the two countries announced that relations will be resumed after a hiatus of virtually 14 years with the purpose of serving the two nations’ interests.

The decision was made following meetings among the Iranian and Gambian authorities in recent years, particularly the talks between the West African country’s Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara and Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Monday.

Tangara is in Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the statement, Tehran and Banjul agreed to develop cordial relations based on the principles of mutual respect and equality as well as common interests.

The two sides also announced that they will expand cooperation in all political, economic, investment, trade and culture sectors in a way to secure mutual interests, it said.

In order to speed up the implementation of the process, it was decided that the two countries’ embassies in Senegal’s capital of Dakar, as the diplomatic channel, will take necessary measures.

On November 23, 2010, Gambia severed diplomatic and economic relations with Iran and ordered all the Iranians representing their government to leave the country within 48 hours.

Gambia gave no reason for cutting ties with Iran, however, Tehran attributed the action to pressure from the United States.

MA/Press TV