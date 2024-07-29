Iran, Cuba discuss developments in bilateral relations

In this meeting, while welcoming the presence of the high-ranking delegation of Cuba in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president, Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized the great potential of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and Cuba, especially promoting economic relations in line with political relations.

He described the two countries of Iran and Cuba as countries with independent policies that should cooperate in dealing with global threats and seek new mechanisms and procedures to strengthen relations by adopting a more active approach.

He added that it is necessary to pursue the strengthening of cooperation, creating new capacities to face the threats of unilateralism and manage the upcoming international challenges.

Referring to the situation in Gaza and the continuation of crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, he emphasized that the continuation, intensification, and expansion of these crimes is a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world.

He added that the countries are responsible for making more serious efforts to prevent these crimes.

Bagheri Kani confirmed Cuba's positions regarding Palestinian developments, emphasizing the continuation of consultations to stop the crime and genocide of the Zionist regime.

He also stressed holding the meeting of the joint commission of the two countries in the second half of this year.

Elio Rodríguez Perdomo, for his part, announced the presence of the Prime Minister of this country in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president, considering it a sign of his country's interest and effort in developing relations between Havana and Tehran.

He declared his country's full readiness to cooperate with the new Iranian government and authorities to comprehensively strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

By announcing his country's support for the rights of the Palestinian nation, he considered the confrontation of Israel's genocide against the Palestinians to be Cuba's priority in foreign policy.

He also stated that Cuba, as the third country, has joined the group of countries that want to pursue the crimes of the Zionist regime in the international court.

SD/Spox. Channel