Iran-Egypt ties align with consolidating neighborhood policy

Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Badr Abdel Ati who attended the 14th presidential inauguration ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday.

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister welcomed and appreciated Abdel Ati's visit to Tehran and wished him success in his new responsibility as Egypt’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Bagheri Kani also hailed Egypt for its respect and the presence of two Egyptian foreign ministers in Tehran during the past two months to participate in two different events, including the funeral ceremony of the martyred Iranian President and Foreign Minister.

“We know about Egypt's serious will and valuable effort to follow the process in developing relations between the two countries”, he said, adding that friendly relations with Egypt are in line with the neighborhood policy and its consolidation, and this policy will not change with the change of governments.

Bagheri Kani emphasized the importance of collaboration and consultation among major Islamic countries, particularly Iran and Egypt, to address the challenges and threats posed by the ongoing atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against the defenseless Palestinians in Gaza amid the sensitive regional situation.

For his part, Abdel Ati expressed his satisfaction with his trip to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President and expressed his condolences for the loss former President and Foreign Minister.

He made his current trip to Tehran on the order of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, describing it as a sign of Egypt's special efforts and determination to pursue the promotion and deepening of relations between Cairo and Tehran in line with the interests of the two countries and civilized nations.

