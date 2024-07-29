Syria condemns Israeli aggression on Majdal Shams

According to a statement published by the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry, "Israel's" actions are an attempt to escalate tensions in the region by scapegoating the Lebanese Resistance over the incident as a means for the Israeli regime to justify its daily aggressions.

"As part of attempts to escalate the situation in the region, the Israeli occupation entity committed a heinous crime on Saturday in Majdal Shams town and then held the Lebanese National Resistance accountable for this crime," the statement read.

It further condemned the systematic aggressions committed by the Israeli regime and warned that the current pace of events would trigger a region-wide escalation.

Syria also reaffirmed that the people in the occupied Golan, who have persevered in maintaining their Syrian identity for decades, will not be deceived by "Israel's" scapegoating strategies.

The statement added that the residents of the Syrian Golan remain an integral part of the Resistance against the occupier and its aggressive policies that violate their land and identity.

Hezbollah fully rejected any involvement and responsibility for a deadly strike on the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims about the matter.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

