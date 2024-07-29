Pezeshkian, Putin to hold meeting in October

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to meet with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian at a BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

"The Iranian side has an invitation and we hope that the new president comes to the summit. We will be happy to see him, and President Putin is getting ready for the upcoming meeting," the Kremlin official said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

