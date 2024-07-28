  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2024, 11:09 AM

In his endorsement ceremony;

Pezeshkian vows to follow Leader's general guidelines

Pezeshkian vows to follow Leader's general guidelines

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Addressing his endorsement ceremony on Sunday, the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said that the new government will follow the vision and general policies explained by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"We honor the memory of the late architect of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Imam Khomeini (RA) and the noble martyrs of Iran, especially martyr Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani," Pezeshkian said.

This item is developing...

