Pezeshkian vows to follow Leader's general guidelines

"We honor the memory of the late architect of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Imam Khomeini (RA) and the noble martyrs of Iran, especially martyr Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani," Pezeshkian said.
This item is developing...
MNA/6178386
TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Addressing his endorsement ceremony on Sunday, the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said that the new government will follow the vision and general policies explained by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
