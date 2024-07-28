Hezbollah strikes two Israeli positions in occupied lands

Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah stated in two separate statements on Sunday that its combatants conducted new missile attacks against Israeli military bases in continuation of their support for the Palestinian people and in response to the Israeli attacks on safe zones in southern Lebanon, al-Manar TV website reported.

Hezbollah forces targeted the positions of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits, resulting in its burning and causing injuries among those inside, the first statement said.

The second statement added that the Islamic Resistance combatants targeted the positioning and deployment points of the “Israeli” enemy’s forces in the Shtula settlement and its surroundings with appropriate weapons, achieving precise hits.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost every day since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war against Gaza.

Regional resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen’s Ansarullah, have declared that they will continue their attacks on the Israeli military bases in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the enclave last October.

MNA