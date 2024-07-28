Iran's export of agricultural products up 32% in 4 months

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the exports of the mentioned products also increased 22 percent in terms of weight.

As reported, pistachio was the top exported item in the mentioned period with $237 million of exports, a 193 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The country's non-oil trade reached $36 billion in the first four months of this year. Out of the country's total foreign trade, $17.5 billion was the share of exports and $18.5 billion was for imports.

Based on the data released by IRICA, the Islamic Republic exported $1.027 billion of agricultural products in the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 21), an increase of 37 percent in value year on year.

The exports of the mentioned products also rose by 19 percent in terms of weight in the said three months.

Pistachios, tomatoes, watermelons, apples, and potatoes were the top exported products in the mentioned period.

AMK/TT