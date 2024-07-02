Iran can become BRICS’s corridor for agricultural exports

Iran is located in a region that allows for exporting many products of the BRICS member countries through the international north-south, east-west, rail and air corridors, according to Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Agricultural Affairs Alireza Mohajer.

He made the remarks at the 14th meeting of the agriculture ministers of the BRICS group of the emerging economies held last week in Moscow, where he also said that BRICS member states make up more than 40 percent of the population in the world and account for 30 percent of the world’s economy, so that the BRICS member states can create a special condition in producing, trading and exporting food products.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official pointed to the potential created for the removal of the import and export barriers.

About 40% of the grain in the world is traded by BRICS member states and these countries can easily export these products to the world through Iran’s southern ports, he opined.

Also, Iran can play a part in the imports of the corn and soybean products of the countries like Brazil to the BRICS states, the deputy minister of agriculture added.

