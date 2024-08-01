Tehran, Dhaka emphasize broadening trade ties

The two countries have high capacities and potentials to promote bilateral ties in the fields of trade and economy, Abbas Aliabadi emphasized.

Speaking in his meeting with State Minister of Bangladesh Ahasanul Islam Titu, Abbas Aliabadi said that Iran has high capacities and potentials in the field of producing types of construction materials and equipment, so that the country is considered as the main producer and exporter of the construction material in the region.

The two countries also can cooperate with each other in other fields including agriculture, foodstuff, tourism, pharmaceutical and medical industries, sports, etc., he underlined.

Regarding the economic capacities of Bangladesh, Aliabadi said, “According to the historical documents, Iran has always established deep cultural, scientific and commercial relations with the Indian subcontinent and Bangladesh, and active membership of the two countries in the international forums, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a solid evidence for this claim.

The Bangladeshi state minister, for his turn, introduced Iran as a country with high trade and economic potentials and Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

