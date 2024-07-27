Zionist regime intercepts a drone over Karish gas field

The Channel 13 of the Zionist regime reported that the Israeli regime intercepted a drone that was moving from Lebanon towards "economic waters" and was surveilling the gas platforms in its field.

The Hebrew media also announced in a report that this drone belonged to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has launched more than 300 drones at Israel amid the ongoing conflict, most of them packed with explosives but some also for surveillance purposes.

Karish oil and natural gas field is located in the territorial waters of the Mediterranean basin, 100 km off the coast of occupied Palestine and about 75 km off Haifa coast. This gas field is located in Block No. 8 and is only 7 kilometers away from Block No. 9 which belongs to Lebanese territorial waters. The area of ​​Karish field is estimated to be 150 square kilometers.

MNA