An explosion heard in Haifa

More details of this explosion have not yet been released.

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, various cities and ports of the occupied Palestine have been attacked by rockets and drones of the Resistance groups.

Islamic Resistance groups in the region have been supporting the oppressed people of Gaza since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war against Gaza and the incessant bombing of the residential, educational, and medical areas of the region by Tel Aviv bombers.

MNA