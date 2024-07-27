10 killed, 30 wounded in missile attack from Lebanon: media

The local media in the occupied lands of Palestine controlled by the Zionist regime pointed to the casualties of the missile attack on "Majdal Shams" district in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Zionist regime Channel ‘Kan’ announced that at least 9 Zionists were killed in the attack.

The Zionist website "Hadshut Bezman" reported that at least 10 Zionists were killed as a result of a missile attack launched from the Lebanese side on “Majdal Shams” in the occupied Golan.

Following heavy rocket and drone attacks from the Lebanese side to the occupied Golan Heights, the Zionist regime has asked the Zionist settlers to evacuate the settlements.

The Zionist regime hospital sources reported an increase in the number of wounded in “Majdal Shams” to 30 people.

Hezbollah in a statement denied it launched rockets at Majdal Shams.

Hezbollah group said it “has no connection to the incident at all, and categorically denies all false allegations.”

MNA