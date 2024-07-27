Leader to endorse Pezeshkian's presidential decree on Sunday

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 10:00 am local time at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

Iranian high-ranking authorities, military officials, a group of the country's academics, families of martyrs, and the envoys of different states to Tehran would attend the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

MP/6177388