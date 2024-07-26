  1. Politics
US, UK renew strikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The United States and the UK attacked the Yemeni targets in Al Hudaydah Province in western Yemen.

The coalition forces carried out at least five large-scale airstrikes, attacking the Hydaydah International Airport, TASS reported.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 

