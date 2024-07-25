Iran, Russia ties growing without pauses, interruptions

Konstantin Kosachev made the remarks in a meeting with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, deputy chairman of Iran's Guardian Council on Wednesday.

The Russian senator stressed that the initial talks after the Iranian presidential election between the leaders of the two states have already taken place, so they can confidently say that the relations between Russia and Iran are developing without pauses or interruptions.

According to Kosachev, this is confirmed by active contact through various channels, including the parliamentary one, along with the fact that Moscow and Tehran have finalized the preparation of the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Inter-parliamentary ties are also developing, as indicated by the participation of Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in the proceedings of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary forum in St. Petersburg, TASS quoted Kosachev as saying.

He underlined that Russian parliamentarians share their Iranian counterparts’ approaches to issues of a just world order and respect for traditional values.

"We are open for a mutually respectful discussion of any issues," the senator said.

He also noted that Russia and Iran have gained experience in confronting the unlawful Western sanctions and can support each other significantly.

The two Iranian and Russian officials also discussed a range of issues of mutual interest during the meeting, including the international agenda, cooperation within the BRICS, as well as bilateral Russian-Iranian relations.

