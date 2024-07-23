What is China three-stage initiative for Gaza?

The first step is related to achieving a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and ensuring the easy access of the people of Gaza to the humanitarian aid, Mao Ning noted.

The second step is adherence based on the principle of "Palestinians rule in Palestine" which emphasizes cooperation to strengthen this government after the Gaza war, he added.

The next stage is to encourage Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations and start the implementation of the two-state solution process.

He also emphasized that these three stages are completely interconnected to one another and necessary.

On Sunday and Monday, China hosted various Palestinian groups, including the Palestinian Hamas and Fatah movements, to hold a meeting to compromise with each other and end the differences.

The Hamas delegation was headed by Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh while Fatah delegation was headed by Mahmoud Aloul.

These two Palestinian groups announced last Tuesday by publishing statements that China has invited them to hold an "Inclusive National Meeting".

China seeks to resolve the differences between the Palestinian groups and put an end to this crisis.

Beijing also invited other groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement to attend this meeting. China's Foreign Ministry has emphasized that it is ready to use all its might to reconciliate between the Palestinian groups.

