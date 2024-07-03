Hamas defeat impossible, Gaza events disgrace to 'Israel'

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority as cited by the Al Mayadeen, division commanders spoke about increasing dissatisfaction and criticism among the Israeli reserve forces operating in Gaza. They referred to inequality in sharing the burdens of military service with the Haredim (Ultra-Orthodox Jews) and insufficient wages, warning that this has a "negative impact" on the military's performance on the battlefield.

The commanders also told Netanyahu that destroying Hamas' tunnels and infrastructure would take "a long time."

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that top Israeli military generals are urging for a ceasefire in Gaza. The newspaper conducted interviews with current and former Israeli generals who are in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, likely leading to a truce with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, especially since they believe it is the most suitable solution in their vulnerable state.

"They understand that a pause in Gaza makes de-escalation more likely in Lebanon. And they have less munitions, less spare parts, less energy than they did before — so they also think a pause in Gaza gives us more time to prepare in case a bigger war does break out with Hezbollah," said former advisor Eyal Hulata.

This comes as Israeli media recently reported that the Israeli occupation military plans to conclude its operation in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, in the coming days, ending the ongoing war on Gaza in its current form.

Netanyahu is reportedly holding discussions with senior military leaders about ending the Rafah operation and dramatically altering the nature of the war on Gaza.

Israeli media indicated that this meant the military would be transitioning to a phase of concentrated and targeted raids accompanied by airstrikes.

MNA