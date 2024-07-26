Palestinian groups’ meeting in Beijing 'valuable move'

In a post on his X account, Nasser Kana’ani wrote, “As in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran throws its weight behind the cause of the Palestinian nation, consensus of the Palestinian groups in confronting the occupation of the apartheid regime of Israel and their collective movement in exertion of the fundamental rights to determining their fate, realizing the freedom of the entire historical Palestinian land and also the formation of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.”

The Iranian diplomat once again hailed the recent meeting of the Palestinian groups held in Beijing in line with reaching an agreement and national reconciliation as a valuable move on the right track.

This week on Tuesday, Hamas and Fatah signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in Beijing as they seek to settle their differences and maintain Palestinian control over Gaza amid Israel’s sinister postwar plans for the territory.

The two Palestinian factions signed the Beijing Declaration on “ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity”.

Officials from Hamas and Fatah met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday following reconciliation talks that also involved 12 other Palestinian factions.

Wang said the agreement was “dedicated to the great reconciliation and unity of all 14 factions”.

The top Chinese diplomat noted that “an agreement has been reached on post-Gaza war governance and the establishment of a provisional national reconciliation government”.

