China Special Envoy, Iranian diplomat discuss WA developments

Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on West Asia met and held talks with Senior Advisor to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in Tehran.

The parties discussed the developments in the region, especially the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza and the latest developments related to Syria and Yemen.

Khaji considered the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza and the killing of tens of thousands of civilians as a result of the comprehensive support of the United States and some Western countries, calling on the international community to prevent the continuation of this genocide in Palestine.

He stated that Israel has expanded its attacks and military aggression to Syria and Lebanon as a result of the international assemblies's silence.

Khaji pointed to the deterioration of the economic and humanitarian situation in Syria and called for the active participation of the international community and China in Syria, especially in promoting humanitarian goals and rebuilding this country.

Concerning Yemen, Khaji warned about the destructive effect of the illegal attacks of the United States and the UK on peace efforts in this country, emphasizing the support of Iran for the process of peace negotiations, solving the humanitarian crisis, and Yemeni political dialogues.

Zhai Jun, for his part, considered stopping the attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza and Lebanon and establishing a ceasefire as the main priority in the West Asian region, emphasizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to determine their destiny.

While referring to the friendly relations between Beijing and Damascus, the special envoy of the Chinese government emphasized the readiness of the Chinese government to participate effectively in solving the humanitarian and political crisis of this country.

He also emphasized the necessity of adopting an approach based on dialogue and building mutual trust between Yemeni groups to advance the goals of peace in Yemen.

