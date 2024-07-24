Iraqi PM to take part in Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani will partake in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President-Elect Pezeshkian, an Iraqi website “Baghdad Today” quoted an official at the Foreign Ministry of Iraq as saying.

The Iraqi prime minister has been officially invited to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, the source added.

The inauguration ceremony of the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be held in the Parliament next week on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi stated that the Parliament members will welcome the delegations and foreign officials who are guests at the inauguration ceremony of the president on Tuesday morning.

Five presidents and ten parliament speakers will attend President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates in Iran's presidential election, winning the largest number of votes.

