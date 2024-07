Japan takes brave measure against Israeli settlers

Violent acts by some Israeli settlers in the West Bank have increased dramatically since last October, said Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, according to Reuters.

In this situation and taking into account the steps taken by the G7 countries and others, Japan decided to designate the four Israeli settlers involved in violent acts as targets for asset freezing, he explained.

"Japan will steadily implement these asset freezing measures and continue to strongly urge the Israeli government to completely freeze settlement activities in cooperation with the international community, including the G7," Hayashi said.